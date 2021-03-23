Columbia motorcycle shop employee charged in connection with fatal shooting outside business

March 11 incident in Columbia left one man dead, three others wounded as gang argument turned violent

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have now charged an employee of the motorcycle shop where a deadly shooting took place with taking part in that day's violence.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the woman was arrested Monday,, at Capital City Cycles where she is an employee. She is charged with assault by mob in the 1st degree and obstruction.

Officers say the woman conspired with gang members to confront the opposing gang and after the incident, attempted to conceal her involvement.

The shooting, which took place March 11 at the Two Notch Road business, left one man dead and three others injured. Deputies believe an argument escalated in the parking lot and led to more violence.

One man has been charged with murder in the case: 58-year-old James Hill, who investigators say killed 55-year-old Charles Lilly. Sheriff Lott previously said Lilly and Hill were part of the same gang.

Officers believe Lilly was shot by someone else, but died from a blow to the head given by Hill.

Video released by officers shows a man with a cane wildly swinging at people on the ground, and a pile up of bodies as people began punching, stabbing, and shooting at each other, in some cases wounding their fellow gang members.