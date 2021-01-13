2 accused of keeping woman in dog cage; man charged with raping her and another woman

One of the victims was kept in a dog cage for two days, according to court documents.

A man and woman are in custody after a barricade situation led to the discovery of a woman being kept in a cage in the Franklinton area.

Police were called to the Garden Heights Apartments located in the 1400 block of West Rich Street around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday on a report of two women being kidnapped in the area.

A victim was able to escape the apartment and told police that another victim was still in the apartment and in a dog cage.

Columbus police officers made contact with the male suspect, 20-year-old Jerrell Smoot, who refused to come outside.

Smoot and Suriedia Florida-Hinds, 40, eventually left the apartment and were arrested.

Court documents filed to the Franklin County Municipal Court say Smoot held one of the victims at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

The other woman was being held in a dog cag for two days, according to court documents.

Florida-Hindes allegedly help in the kidnapping of the woman kept in the dog cage.

Smoot is currently being held in the Franklin County jail and faces two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping.