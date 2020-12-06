COLUMBIA, S.C. — A prosecutor has announced he will seek the death penalty against a South Carolina man charged with shooting seven police officers in an ambush, killing two of them.

These hearings are typically routine and last just a few minutes. But defendant Frederick Hopkins spoke for eight minutes insulting prosecutor Ed Clements and saying he wasn’t given a preliminary hearing in the time provided by law.Hopkins twice called Clements “Fat Eddie.” The judge abruptly ended the hearing.

Hopkins lawyer wasn't in the courtroom and the judge didn't question Hopkins about why. Hopkins' lawyer said she couldn't comment because of a gag order in the case.

Hopkins is accused of shooting seven Florence County officers on October 3, 2018. The officers were there to interview Hopkins’ son about sexual assault claims that had been made against him. The deputies were there only to talk to the 28-year-old, not to arrest him.

The shooting killed 52-year-old Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, a 30-year veteran of the force, at the scene. Florence Police officers Brian Hart, Travis Scott, and Scott Williamson, and Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy Arie Davis and Investigators Sarah Miller and Farrah Turner were also injured. Investigator Turner would die from her injuries two weeks later, on Oct. 22, 2018.

