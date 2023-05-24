Fugitive Michael Burham caught in South Carolina; to be extradited to New York

The FBI Field Office in Columbia, S.C., confirmed Michael Burham, 34, will be arraigned at 2 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The FBI confirmed with 2 On Your Side that Michael Burham is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. for crossing state lines to avoid prosecution. He will be extradited back to New York to face additional charges in the near future.

Hours after the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted Jamestown-area man, Burham, was captured on Wednesday.

The FBI Field Office in Columbia, S.C., on Wednesday, confirmed the apprehension of the 34-year-old Burham, who was wanted for homicide, rape, arson, and kidnapping.

Authorities said they received a tip around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday of a suspicious person near a backyard shed.

Just two hours later, federal, state, and local law enforcement moved in on the area and apprehended Burham at approximately 5:17 p.m.

The FBI in a statement said that "Burham was arrested near United Drive and Halfway Creek Road in the Huger community near the Berkeley-Charleston county line. He nor any first responders were injured. Authorities credit an observant resident for spotting Burham near his residence in rural Berkeley County and calling 911. Responding teams used K-9s to track Burham."

The arrest took place over 800 miles away from the initial start of the 13-day manhunt in Jamestown. Burham, whose last known address was in Ashville, N.Y., which is just outside of Jamestown, was identified by Jamestown Police as someone wanted for questioning, in connection with the killing of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin earlier this month.

Then, three days ago, a couple was kidnapped from their home in Warren, Pa.

According to a police report obtained by 2 On Your Side, they told lawmen they were forced, at gunpoint, to drive the perpetrator to North Charleston, S.C., where they were released unharmed in a cemetery. They identified their assailant as Burham.

Michael Burham has been captured. Thank you to the public for your many tips! — FBI Columbia (@FBIColumbia) May 24, 2023

The kidnapping was enough to get the FBI involved, and for local law enforcement to issue another stern reminder.

"This guy is dangerous," Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said before Burham was apprehended. "He's a fugitive, he is desperate, he's tired, he's hungry. He is asked the public please do not approach him."

A body cam picture of Burham was taken Tuesday by a deputy who confronted someone believed to be Burham, who took off and ran.

According to legal experts, given that Burham’s crimes occurred separately and across three different states, the former fugitive could be looking at consecutive 20-year sentences with the possibility of life in prison.

“You could easily envision that if he's found guilty of some of these offenses, not even all of them, that he will never see the light of day,” said legal expert Barry Covert.