COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a woman wanted on multiple charges.

Cynthia Archie, 40, removed her GPS monitoring device, which was found in the 900 block of Fiske Street, according to RCSD.

Archie is wanted by RCSD for removing that device, and several charges from the Columbia Police Department, the Irmo Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

She also has two court bench warrants. One for bond revocation and one from the S.C. Probation, Pardon and Parole Services for revocation of her probation.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.