Georgia deputy, brother killed in off-duty incident

Authorities say it "may or may not be" a domestic-related incident.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County Deputy Sheriff and her brother were killed Wednesday night at a home in Covington, according to a spokeswoman with the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The spokeswoman told 11Alive the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. along Windcrest Drive. She initially stated, "the incident appears to be the result of a domestic dispute" but later wrote by e-mail the incident "may or may not be domestic-related."

The spokeswoman added the Newton County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation which is ongoing and no suspect is in custody.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy killed as Shakeema Brown Jackson and called it an "alleged domestic incident." Late Thursday afternoon the Newton County Sheriff's Office released the identity of Jackson's brother as 30-year-old Levoy Brown.

In a statement, they described Deputy Jackson as being a "treasured member" of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office since 2018 when she joined the agency as a detention officer. She became a Deputy Sheriff just over a month ago.

"Deputy Jackson is remembered as eager to learn, and always had a positive disposition. Coworkers say she was bubbly, and, no matter how disrespectful inmates may have been, always greeted them with “good morning,” earning their respect," they said in a statement.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat echoed those comments.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office,” Labat said in his office's statement. “This is a hard time for the Sheriff’s Office, and we ask for your continued prayers.”

Speaking at an event on Thursday afternoon, Labat recognized Jackson.

"It has been a long day for us all," he said before holding a moment of silence.

One of Jackson's neighbors, Lawanda, told 11Alive the deputy leaves behind a young child under the age of 2.

"I spoke to her on Monday and everything seemed fine or what not. I never see anything kind of out of the ordinary or anything," Lawanda said.

The neighbor added that she noticed Jackson arriving home around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but didn't notice anything alarming after that.