Funeral arrangements announced for mother killed in South Carolina graduation party shooting

Clarendon County woman was victim of drive-by shooting at a graduation party

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Audrionna "Tutu" Kind, the woman killed during a shooting at a graduation party in Clarendon County that also left seen others wounded.

Kind's service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11th at Clarendon Resource Center Gym on Fourth Street in Summerton, South Carolina.

Samuel Hayes Funeral Home of Manning is handling arrangements.

Kind, 32, was attending a high school graduation party in the St. Paul community near Summerton when two vehicles approached the group of around 150 people and opened fire. Seven people -- a 12-year-old, a 13-year-old, 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds, a 17-year-old, and a 36-year-old -- were injured.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley says approximately 60 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

"Senseless acts won't be tolerated. There's absolutely no reasoning whatsoever for things like this to be happening," Sheriff Baxley said. "This was a school graduation party and you've got all these innocent children that were there that were hit by gunfire."

Summerton Mayor Tony Junious is Kind's cousin. The family affectionately called her 'Tutu.' Junious says this loss is a personal one.

“One thing I always loved about Tutu, whatever she got to tell you, she’s gonna say what she got to say, and at the end of the day she come around, and she still love you," Junious said.

No arrests have been made and law enforcement have not yet named any suspects in this case. Baxley said local, state, and federal agencies are working leads and have conducted numerous interviews.