New warrants charge suspects accused of starving, beating woman, putting her in trunk with 'felony gang activity'

Four of the suspects appeared in court on Friday. A Gwinnett County magistrate court judge denied them bond.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police released new arrest warrants on Friday charging the suspects accused of torturing and starving a woman before leaving her in a trunk outside a popular spa with "criminal gang activity."

Joonho Lee, 25; Hyunji Lee, 25; Juoonhyum Lee, 22; Gawom Lee, 22; Eric Hyun, 26 and a 14-year-old are all facing charges of felony murder, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of another.

At least four of the suspects -- Joonho, Hyunji, Juoonhyum and Gawom -- stood in front of a Gwinnett County magistrate court judge on Friday where they each were appointed an attorney and denied bond. A judge ruled that since they were all charged with a felony, a superior court judge will have to decide whether to grant them bond at a later time.

Hyun and the teen were not in the courtroom Friday.

Officials did not elaborate on the alleged gang activity the suspects were accused of.

An earlier warrant revealed that Hyun allegedly burned the victim's body, wrapped her in a blanket and put her body in the trunk of his car where he then left it outside the Jeju Sauna spa on Tuesday night.

After parking at the spa he allegedly called a family member to pick him up. That family member drove him to a hospital for unrelated injuries, police said.

Officers then said he asked that family member to retrieve an item from the car. The family member was eventually the one who discovered the body of the woman, whose identity has yet to be revealed, and alerted police. Officers described her as being in her 20s or 30s and say she could have been in the vehicle for a few days.

On Thursday, police described the horrific details relating to the female victim's death.

Police said she was brought over from South Korea under the guise that she was joining a religious organization, allegedly called "Soldiers of Christ." After coming to the U.S., police said the woman was held in a basement by the suspects where she was beaten and starved to death.

Affidavits indicate the victim was hidden in a room in a home and then wrapped in a blanket before being put in the truck left at the spa.