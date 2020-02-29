LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County man was convicted Thursday for a drive-by shooting in downtown Batesburg in 2018.

Trevor Devon Morris, 20, of Batesburg-Leesville, was convicted by a Lexington County jury of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent Crime. Circuit Court Judge Bentley D. Price sentenced Morris to ten years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Prosecutors say Morris carried out a drive-by shooting in downtown Batesburg on May 3, 2018. That evening, a blue SUV stopped on West Church Street where Morris, who was in the back seat, yelled at the victim who was outside of a residence.

Morris then pointed a .40 caliber handgun out of the vehicle’s window and shot at least ten rounds at the victim and into a crowd of bystanders, which included small children. Fortunately, no one was injured.

During the trial, Morris was identified as the shooter by several witnesses. Testimony at trial also revealed that the weapons used were hidden in the woods for Morris and his accomplices.

Prosecutors say Morris is a validated gang member.

Attempted Murder is classified as a “no parole” offense under South Carolina law.