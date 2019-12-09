SUMTER, S.C. — Two suspects are in custody and one is wanted in connection with a gang-related deadly shooting over the weekend.

Ellquin Carban Williams, 18, and Devante Antonio Wilson, 21, both of Sumter, were wanted on warrants in connection to previous crimes. Williams was located and taken into custody Monday night without incident. Wilson turned himself in to police Tuesday.

They were both denied bond.

Williams was wanted for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in connection to a previous incident. He was additionally charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, which he was in possession of during the early Sunday morning shooting at the Hop In (Sunoco) convenience store, and a probation violation.

Wilson was wanted for attempted armed robbery first degree and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, assault and battery first degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was additionally charged with a probation violation.

Keyonte Markees McGee, 27, of Sumter, remains wanted on a family court bench warrant.

Another man who was at the scene of the gas station shooting was identified by police and charged.

Risheen Gervais Rich, 29, is charged with unlawful carry of a firearm, a probation violation and contempt of family court. He is being held in the local detention center pending bond.

Police are offering up to $5,000 for information that can lead to arrests in the Hop In shooting.

Officers believe a rap video titled “Boost the Murder Rate,” which features one of the individuals now in custody, as well as robberies targeting rival gangs, led to the gunfire at about 1 a.m. Sunday at 1083 Broad Street.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of two people and left at least three others injured was the result of rival gang activity and other related crimes.

Gregory Donta Middleton, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene outside of the store.

Michael Rogers, 30, was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, where he later died.

Diontrae Epps, 26, of Sumter, remains in a Columbia area hospital in stable condition. Two others, who suffered injuries, were treated and released.

Officers are continuing efforts to identify individuals associated with these gangs. Several have outstanding warrants for unrelated crimes inside and outside of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.