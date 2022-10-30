Garners Ferry Road apartment shooting leaves one dead

Investigators said the incident happened at Spring Lake Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say the coroner is assisting in the investigation of a shooting that happened late Saturday night.

The department shared in the early morning hours of Sunday that, just before midnight, officers were called to 7645 Garners Ferry Road - Spring Lake Apartments.

Investigators said a male victim, whose name and age were not released, was the victim and that he died as a result of the shooting. No details on potential suspects or a motive have been released at this time.