Custody exchange argument led to shooting outside Walmart in Columbia, police say

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter located at 7520 Garners Ferry Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say a fight over a custody exchange led to a shooting outside a local Walmart.

Officers announced Monday that Drevonte Javis Nelson had turned himself over to authorities overnight. He's charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter located at 7520 Garners Ferry Road. Officers say the victim and the suspect got into an argument over a child custody exchange, and during that fight, Nelson shot the victim.

The two men were familiar with each other, according to police.

The victim's wound to the lower body was not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The suspect was booked into the Richland County Detention Center.