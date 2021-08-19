'Shots fired' call leads to driver in wood line along Garners Ferry Road

Police haven't identified a suspect in the shooting or a motive.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was hospitalized after being found shot in the wood-line along a well-traveled route just outside of Columbia.

According to Richland County Sergeant Brittany Hart, deputies were called to the 7900 block of Garners Ferry Road to reports of shots fired around 9 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find a vehicle in the wood-line and the driver with a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken to an area hospital though his exact condition was not provided.

The sheriff's department hasn't yet said whether they suspect a motive in the shooting but said the victim was driving at the time and then crashed. The location provided is near the intersection of Garners Ferry Road, Pine View Road, and Hallbrook Drive.