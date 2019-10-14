COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire is on the scene Monday afternoon as multiple units of the Life Storage facility on Garners Ferry are on fire.

The right lane in the 7400 block of Garners Ferry Road eastbound is blocked for responding fire engines.

Thick white smoke could be seen coming from the area. According to Columbia Fore, about 16 units were damaged by fire and water, costing around $50,000.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

