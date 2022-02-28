Sheriff: Orangeburg County man used gasoline-filled water bottle in house fire

Deputies say the suspect followed one of the victims to her home from a nearby store.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — An Orangeburg County man is accused of using a water bottle filled with gasoline to set fire to a Pelion home on Saturday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Tracy Lynn Stogner, 56, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, second-degree arson, stalking, and using a destructive device, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on evidence deputies documented at the scene and witness interviews, Stogner lit and tossed a water bottle containing gasoline through a window into a home on Pelion Road early Saturday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Stogner started a fire and it resulted in significant property damage to the home.”

Stogner, a resident of Springfield, followed one of the victims to her home from a nearby store, according to Koon. Deputies said Stogner had a previous relationship with the woman.