1 hurt in shooting at Food Lion in Gaston County, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in custody in connection with a shooting that injured one person at a Food Lion in Gaston County on Sunday, investigators said.

Police believe the suspect, 25-year-old Jaterra Deborah Malisa Grant, was having an argument with her 24-year-old boyfriend in a car in the Food Lion parking lot on New Hope Road Sunday around 9 p.m. Police said at one point during the argument, Grant got out of the car and fired shots into the car, striking her boyfriend once.

The victim then drove the car to a nearby gas station outside of Gastonia city limits, then gave police his location. He was then rushed to a hospital with injuries believed to be serious but non-life-threatening, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said Grant ran away from the scene after the shooting, but officers found her at a nearby store and arrested her. When she was arrested, she had the handgun believed to be used. Gastonia Police said Grant has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or seriously injure, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Police confirm Grant is being held without bond.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.