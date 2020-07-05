LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have arrested and charged a Gaston man in connection with the theft of a $45,000 forklift.

Michael Paul Hicks, 42, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle, according to arrest warrants.

According to deputies, Hicks is seen on a security video breaking into a West Columbia business on April 19, where he entered multiple pieces of machinery and a trailer. The video then shows him taking the forklift, according to law enforcement.

Hicks damaged two other vehicles at the business before taking the forklift, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office.

Hicks turned himself in May 1. He has since been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.