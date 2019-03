SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — A Gaston man was arrested Monday following a police chase, according to South Congaree police.

Police say Billy Joe Davis was arrested after leaving 'a known drug house' and leading officers on a chase.

Davis charged with failure to stop for blue lights, improper tags, driving under suspension and possession of meth with intent to distribute. Police say he is also wanted out of probation for unknown charges.