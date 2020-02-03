LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department have arrested a man they say stole parts off cars parked at a towing company lot.

According to the arrest warrant, Justin David Phillips, 30, was charged with one count of breaking into motor vehicles after he removed two catalytic converters from cars after working on the towing company's fence.

Phillips sold the converters to a scrap metal dealer about 45 minuted after he left the towing company.

"There's money to be made in the sale of these items," said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. "That's why it's important for salvage yards and scrap metal dealers to be cautious during any transactions involving catalytic converters."

Phillips was arrested on Feb. 20 and released from Lexington County Detention Center after meeting conditions of his bond.