Police investigate shot fired amid large gathering in Gaston

No one has come forward claiming they were shot in the incident. Police are still working to identify the person responsible.

GASTON, S.C. — Officers with the Gaston Police Department are investigating a suspected shot fired as they cleared a large gathering on Saturday evening.

Gaston Police Chief Stephen Watkins said officers had received reports of a large party around 8 p.m. with vehicles and people crowding along Hwy. 321 - also known as Main Street within the town.

Watkins said that as police began clearing the area, a single shot was fired. Police did find a man who said he was shot at but he told them he hadn't been struck by the gunfire.

The chief said that there hasn't been anyone who has come forward suggesting they were struck by gunfire that night.