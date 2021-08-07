Gaston man charged with murder in Saturday shooting death of wife

Investigators believe the victim was unarmed.

GASTON, S.C. — Authorities say a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife following a shooting at their Lexington County home on Saturday.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Office reports that the shooting happened in Gaston on Sprahler Street and the suspect, 33-year-old Alonzo James Riley, has since been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He's now being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and has been denied bond.

Sheriff Jay Koon said that, based on what detectives have learned, Riley's wife was not armed at the time but was shot "multiple times in the upper body."

"Riley was then seen leaving the scene by an off-duty police officer who lives nearby," the sheriff added.

After the sheriff's office and Gaston police began their investigation, the sheriff said Riley came home with a handgun matching the shell casings recovered at the scene.