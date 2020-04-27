LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have arrested a Gaston woman on charges related to two separate incidents last week.

Shelley Christina Shumpert, 32, is charged with first-degree assault and battery and attempted armed robbery in connection to an incident April 21 in Swansea.

Deputies say Shumpert swung a bat at a woman and smashed a window of the woman’s car.

She is also charged with second-degree burglary and two counts of auto tampering after an April 24 incident in Gaston.

Witnesses told deputies that Shumpert entered two cars at a Blackville Road home without permission on April 24. Shumpert reportedly entered the home where those cars were parked without permission and stole a power tool.

Deputies arrested Shumpert Sunday afternoon.