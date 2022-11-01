2 machete assaults in greater Charlotte area within 5 days

On Friday, deputies responded to a machete assault in Statesville. On Tuesday, Gastonia police responded to a separate machete assault in their city.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Law enforcement in the Charlotte area has responded to two separate machete assaults in the last week, officials announced Wednesday. The incidents are not believed to be related. A suspect has been taken into custody in both cases.

Statesville machete assault

On Friday, patrol deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Big Forest Drive in Statesville after a report of a fight in the area. Deputies determined the disturbance happened at a home on Big Forest Drive and interviewed multiple victims inside the home.

Deputies determined the suspect entered the home through the front door, assaulted one person in the home with a machete, then pulled out a knife and demanded others sit on the floor.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect in this case, Antonio Noda Delgado, stole items from the home and then fled in a vehicle. The victims were familiar with Delgado, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies found and arrested Delgado, who has taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and served warrants for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of felony second-degree kidnapping, and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed under a $400,000 secured bond.

Gastonia machete assault

On Tuesday around 10:30 a.m., Gastonia police were called to Redding Street near Ratchford Avenue for a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found three men suffering from laceration injuries. The men told police they were working outside when a man drove up on a bicycle and assaulted them with a machete.

According to police, the men did not know the suspect and were unsure why he attacked them. All three men were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to find the suspect using descriptions provided by the victims. Around two hours later, police located the suspect near Rhyne Street and Davidson Avenue. He was found in possession of a machete.

The suspect, 36-year-old Decarlos Freshley, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure.

Freshley is being held on no bond.

