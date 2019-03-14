NASHVILLE, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after three people disappeared following a car fire in Berrien County, Georgia.

According to a news release, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was called around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to a vehicle fire in the area off Highway 135 at the Alapaha River.

As they were investigating, they found three people were not responding to law enforcement attempts to make contact.

They were identified as 27-year-old Ronnie Wayne Hackle Jr., 22-year-old Bobbie Lynn Moore, and 17-year-old Mercedes Maelyn Hackle, all of Chauncey.

Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield says all three of the missing people have a rental house together in Dodge County, in a neighborhood between Milan and Chauncey.

He says they’re investigating when they were last in Dodge County and if anyone else was with them.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available from the GBI.