South Carolina man indicted on charges stemming from Jan. 6 insurrection

George Amos Tenney, of Anderson, faces felony and misdemeanor charges for his part in the breach of the US Capitol.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A South Carolina man has been indicted on charges related to the January 6, 2021, breach of the US Capitol that disrupted a joint session of the US Congress as it was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes in the 2020 Presidential election.

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), George Amos Tenney III, of Anderson, is accused of pushing an employee of the House Sergeant of Arms and joining in the efforts to open the doors at the US Capitol to allow the crowds outside to enter the building.

Tenney, 35, was indicted on three felony charges -- including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, civil disorder, and obstructing an official proceeding -- as well as six other misdemeanor charges. He as arrested on June 29, following the filing of a criminal complaint, and will be arraigned at a future date in the District of Columbia. Darrell Youngers, 32, of Cleveland, Texas, was arrested with Tenney and has been charged with four misdemeanor offenses.

The DOJ's criminal complaint cites Tenney's Facebook posts as an administrator of "The PowerHouse Patriot" and on his personal Facebook page about plans to travel to Washington, DC, on January 6. On December December 28, 2020, Tenney posted, “We need to talk about the trip to D.C…It’s starting to look like we may siege the capital building and congress if the electoral votes don’t go right….we are forming plans for every scenario.”

Capitol CCTV surveillance footage and footage posted by RMG News from inside the Capitol Building show Tenney and Youngers inside the building, with Tenney verbally confronting and then pushing officers as rioters attempt to enter the Rotunda Door on January 6, 2021. Tenney also grabbed an employee of the House Sergeant at Arms, locked arms with a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and pushed another Capitol Police officer. Tenney and Youngers eventually retreated into the Rotunda.

The FBI's Greenville Resident Agency and Houston Field Office, as well as the Metropolitan Police and US Capitol Police continue to investigate this case.

Since Jan. 6, more than 650 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the US Capitol breach, including over 190 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.