'Just a great kid': 26-year-old Georgia deputy killed in the line of duty has been identified

The deputy was a former Mary Persons soccer player and has been with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office for less than a year.

CORDELE, Ga. — The Crisp County deputy who was shot and killed on Wednesday morning during a traffic stop has been identified.

Tyee Browne, a deputy with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, graduated from the ABAC Regional Police Academy in September 2022 before completing a three-month Field Training Officer Program with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.

Browne went to Mary Persons High School, where he played soccer. He was also a Semper Fidelis Award Winner, according to a post from the Monroe County Bands on Instagram.

He was a military veteran. He had recently finished his reserve duty in the last year, according to Sheriff Billy Hancock said, during a press conference on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, Browne pulled over 25-year-old Croshawn Gerard Cross in the 1300 block of HWY 280 West.

Hancock says Browne was shot after he exited his patrol car. Cross stole the vehicle and led deputies on a chase through several Central Georgia counties. The chase ended in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said they arrested Cross and recovered a stolen patrol car out of Crisp County after a chase ended on I-475 Wednesday morning.

Freeman says they received a lookout early Wednesday about a deputy getting shot in Crisp County with his patrol car getting stolen.

Freeman later identified Cross as the man who was arrested.

Cross has been charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault (two counts), Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Carjacking, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted felon (3 counts), Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (3 counts), & Theft by Taking (2 counts).

The GBI will continue to investigate Deputy Brown’s death and the officer-involved shooting. Once the investigation is done, the case file will be given to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The GBI has been requested to investigate 49 officer-involved shootings in 2023.

The complete statement from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office press conference:

"Early today, I stood behind a podium and informed you we lost one of our own. Unfortunately, words in the English dictionary do not shoulder the weight or adequately articulate this loss, but I can speak to the man he was and the legacy he will forever hold.

Deputy, son, grandson, loved one, and friend while these are all titles that describe Deputy Tyee Browne. Hero is the title we bestow upon him today. At 26 years old, this young man faced evil in protecting this community.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Deputy Browne’s family, friends, and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this profound loss. Please know that we are here for you, offering our unwavering support and assistance in any way we can.

During this period of mourning, let us remember the profound impact Deputy Browne had on our lives and continue to carry his legacy forward. He will forever remain in our hearts and minds, inspiring us to serve our community with the same dedication, integrity, and compassion.