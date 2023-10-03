The Walton County Sheriff's Office says he will likely face one murder charge and several aggravated assault charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALTON COUNTY, Florida — A Warner Robins man is accused of shooting several people while on vacation in Florida last Thursday, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

They say 21-year-old Gunner Cole opened fire and hit several cars and people in Walton County, Florida, at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort.

The Walton County Sheriff's Department is still piecing together what happened. They say they had 911 calls come in from around the area, including one from a hotel nearby and another about a burning car in a woods near a hospital..

Deputies were at the burning car and found someone dead inside when they heard shots fired nearby.

Deputies arrived on the scene within three minutes of the first 911 call to find Cole standing in the road on Heron Walk Drive near the roundabout at Baytowne Avenue, the sheriff's office said. Cole opened fire on deputies as they got out of their cars, they said.

One of the deputies, who has been with the sheriff's office for more than 16 years, used the cover of his cruiser to get off a pair of shots from about 70 yards away. At least one shot hit Cole.

Deputies moved in and treated to Cole on the scene before he was taken to a Fort Walton Beach hospital.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said they suspect Cole shot the person in the burning car. They do not think the car was set on fire but instead caught on fire when it stopped in the woods.

Cole allegedly fired between 14 and 18 shots and had switched to a second full magazine when the deputy shot him.

The sheriff's office said the quick response time and the deputies' textbook handling of the situation was the key to preventing further loss of life and other injuries.

They said Cole has no ties to the area and believe he was there on vacation from Warner Robins. He currently faces three felony charges, but the sheriff's office said they expect to add charges. Cole is still in hospital but will be arrested once he is released.

They say there were at least seven or eight victims of aggravated assault and that once the investigation is finished, Cole will likely face a murder charge as well.

"What makes this particularly chilling to me is this can happen anywhere," Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. said. "This is one of those things that we all fear, which is those random acts of violence."

Adkinson said they don't know why Cole was shooting at people in cars. He said they do not believe he knew any of the victims.

"Anytime you deal with one of these types of situations, one of the things that gets left out is what these families are going through. Because unfortunately, last night our deputies had to go to someone's house and tell them that their loved one is not coming home." Adkinson said. "You don't anticipate random acts of violence."

The Walton County Sheriff's Office told 13WMAZ that they plan to release body cam footage in the coming days and that Cole has not been arrested yet as he is still in the hospital. He under constant law-enforcement supervision.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our More Than a Number special.