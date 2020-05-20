AIKEN, S.C. — A Georgia man was shot and killed in Aiken Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Eugene Simpkins, 35, of Augusta, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:05 p.m., according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Officials say they responded to Colony Woods Apartments on Laurens Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Simpkins was visiting a friend at the apartment and was sitting outside in front of the apartment when an unknown vehicle drove by firing multiple shots. Authorities say Simpkins sustained at least one gunshot wound.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Newberry, according to Coroner Ables. The Aiken Department of Public Safety is continuing the investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

