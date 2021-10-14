Georgia sheriff's deputy shot, wounded in Alabama

The sheriff said someone pulled up next to a car driven by a Muscogee County deputy and opened fire.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded in Alabama while driving to work, and news outlets report a suspect is in custody.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says someone pulled up in a vehicle beside a car driven by a Muscogee County deputy at an intersection in Phenix City, Alabama, and opened fire early Thursday. He says one of the multiple shots struck the officer in the back.