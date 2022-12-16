x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Gervais Street Bridge reopens after 'emergency rescue incident'

Police said around 12:48 p.m. that the bridge had reopened.
Credit: Columbia-Richland Fire Department
Swift water crews near the Gervais Street Bridge on Dec. 16, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire and rescue crews in Columbia and West Columbia say a bridge that had been closed due to an emergency incident has reopened.

According to Columbia-Richland Fire, the Gervais Street Bridge had been closed due to the incident, and officers from the Columbia Police Department were also called to the scene.

Photos from Columbia-Richland Fire showed what appeared to be swift water rescue boats on the water near the bridge. However, around 12:48 p.m., Columbia Police confirmed that the situation had been resolved and traffic had returned to normal operations.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Friday Morning Headlines - December 16, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out