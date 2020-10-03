COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers with the Columbia Police Department (CPD) have arrested a suspect in a stabbing incident on the Gervais Street Bridge.

Jalen Fulmer, 26, is accused of stabbing his friend in the upper arm on the bridge around 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, temporarily closing the busy street to traffic.

CPD was called to the scene for a reported fight. According to witnesses, Fulmer ran from the scene before officers arrived but was soon captured at the 1200 block of Blanding Street.

The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fulmer is charged with first degree assault and battery and is currently housed at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.