LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old boy at Gilbert High School has been charged with threatening his classmates.

Lexington County deputies say he made statements Tuesday about killing his classmates. Lexington School District One said a teacher told administrators that the student had been moved from the class to in school suspension, and that the student had made threats.

A Lexington County deputy interviewed the student, whose name will not be released because he’s under the age of 18, at the school before releasing him to the custody of a guardian.

The district says the student has been suspended and recommended for expulsion, which is standard operating procedure. Although administrators have suspended the student, because of this student’s individual circumstances, there will be an additional step in the process while he waits for an expulsion hearing with the district’s hearing officer.

The student will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.