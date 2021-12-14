Standoff underway in Lexington County after man threatens to harm family member

GILBERT, S.C. — A standoff is underway in Lexington County after a man threatened to harm a family member, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
Lexington County deputies say they are on the scene at a home in Gilbert, where they are trying to make contact with a man who reportedly threatened to harm a family member.
Deputies say they believe the man is armed and in the Blackthorn Drive home alone.
No one has been injured, according to officials.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.