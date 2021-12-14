x
Crime

Standoff underway in Lexington County after man threatens to harm family member

Deputies say the man, who is believed to be armed, threatened to hurt a family member.
Credit: Lexington Sheriff Deputy
Lexington Deputies at home in Gilbert after man threatened to hurt a family member.

GILBERT, S.C. — A standoff is underway in Lexington County after a man threatened to harm a family member, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. 

Lexington County deputies say they are on the scene at a home in Gilbert, where they are trying to make contact with a man who reportedly threatened to harm a family member.

Deputies say they believe the man is armed and in the Blackthorn Drive home alone.

No one has been injured, according to officials. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available. 

