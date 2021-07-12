12-year-old girl struck by gunfire while in bedroom during drive-by shooting

Winston-Salem police said the family was inside the home on Pleasant Street when someone started shooting rounds from a car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a child was injured in a drive-by shooting.

It happened Sunday night at a house on Pleasant Street, according to a release.

Police said a family was inside the home when someone started firing shots from a car.

A 12-year-old girl, who was in her room during the shooting, was shot in the leg. Police said she is expected to be OK.

No one else was hurt.

Police don't believe the shooting was random.

The suspect was described as wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans, and driving a large gray SUV with silver rims.