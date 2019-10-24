NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies say a 14-year-old girl assaulted a bus driver and two law enforcement officers after an incident on a school bus.

Sheriff Lee Foster says the incident happened on Tuesday, October 21 while the bus was on its route on Highway 121.

Foster says the girl got in a significant fight on the bus with another student. He says the bus driver was assaulted by the girl after trying to separate the fight. The driver then called for law enforcement.

A Newberry County school resource office responded but officers say he got punched in the eye. He called for backup, and the Newberry Police sent an officer, but that officer was then kicked by the girl.

Eventually officers were able to arrest her. Three other middle school students were arrested as part of the fight, but deputies say she was the only one who attacked officers.

She was released back to her parents custody and will face charges in family court.