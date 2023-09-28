2-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting in Kershaw County

The sheriff's office and SLED are investigating the child's death at a Lugoff apartment complex.

LUGOFF, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the death of a 2-year-old in Lugoff.

KCSO deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call at the Sherwood Forest Apartments in Lugoff around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday regarding the accidental shooting of a child. The caller said the girl was shot by a gun she may have gotten from a dresser.

Although Kershaw County EMS and Lugoff Fire Department personnel gave medical aid at the scene, the child did not survive the gunshot wound.