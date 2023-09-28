2-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting in Kershaw County

LUGOFF, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the death of a 2-year-old in Lugoff.
KCSO deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call at the Sherwood Forest Apartments in Lugoff around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday regarding the accidental shooting of a child. The caller said the girl was shot by a gun she may have gotten from a dresser.
Although Kershaw County EMS and Lugoff Fire Department personnel gave medical aid at the scene, the child did not survive the gunshot wound.
KCSO, SLED, the agency's child fatality and crime scene units, and the Kershaw County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.