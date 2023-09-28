x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting in Kershaw County

The sheriff's office and SLED are investigating the child's death at a Lugoff apartment complex.
Credit: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

LUGOFF, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the death of a 2-year-old in Lugoff.

KCSO deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call at the Sherwood Forest Apartments in Lugoff around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday regarding the accidental shooting of a child. The caller said the girl was shot by a gun she may have gotten from a dresser.

Although Kershaw County EMS and Lugoff Fire Department personnel gave medical aid at the scene, the child did not survive the gunshot wound.

KCSO, SLED, the agency's child fatality and crime scene units, and the Kershaw County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Thursday Morning Headlines - September 28, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out