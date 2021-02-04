A Pray Walk was held along Hovis Road Friday after a week where three young people were shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A unified walk Friday through a Charlotte community called for the end to gun violence after a 7-year-old was injured in a shooting Tuesday.

Residents of the Hoskins neighborhood walked in solidarity with Chandra Brown, whose granddaughter Zionna was shot along Hovis Road. The girl was hospitalized Tuesday with serious injuries. By Wednesday, officials upgraded her status to stable condition.

"For my granddaughter, who is still in the hospital, they just removed the bullet. She's doing fine. She's a strong little girl," Brown said Friday. "This is a child the hospital is so amazed to see to come in, and say she's not crying. She's just looking at everybody; telling everybody, 'I love you.'"

“The bullet has now been removed from her back.” Says the Grandmother of a 7-year-old girl injured this week. “Put the guns down.”



A Prayer Walk is starting here along Hovis Rd. calling for an end to gun violence.@wcnc pic.twitter.com/DCU6BD4673 — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) April 2, 2021

Brown said Zionna sent a text message to her mom after arriving in her hospital room.

"'Why did he shoot me? I will see him, and I'm going to ask him why did you shoot me?" Brown told the community Friday while repeating the text message aloud.

Three people have been arrested in connection with this shooting. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department does not believe Zionna was the intended target.

Earlier in the day, two other teenagers were shot and injured in the same neighborhood.

They were also listed in stable condition by Wednesday.

"I cannot tell you how disappointing it is to me that we have to continue to do this kind of reporting to you on a consistent basis in our community," CMPD Major Brian Foley said during a community meeting Wednesday sparred by the violent shootings.