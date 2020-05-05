GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are now investigating after a woman stole from a Home Depot and threatened to infect a store employee with the coronavirus over the weekend.

Police said after being confronted for stealing from the store by an employee at the Home Depot on Wendover Ave., the woman threatened to infect the employee with COVID-19.

Greensboro Police Department

Police said she then left the store in dark Toyota 4Runner after threatening the employee.

Investigators said it happened at around 5 p.m. last Saturday.

If you have any information, contact Greensboro Crime Stoppers at: (336) 373-1000.

