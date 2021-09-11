Greenville club shooting, murder suspect caught after tip leads to chase in Greenwood

Aaron Harper was arrested and is awaiting extradition back to the Upstate.

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Authorities say a man wanted for murder in Greenville on Monday was captured in Greenwood the following Saturday.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Aaron Messiah Hodari Harper has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Investigators believe Harper is responsible for the shooting death of another man, Elijha McDuffie, on Monday at Club Cream.

Authorities a couple of counties to the south said it was interagency cooperation that made the arrest possible. The Greenwood Police Department reports that officers were tipped off Saturday morning that Harper often stays in Greenwood.

Later that day officers attempted to stop a vehicle he was in and ended up in a brief car chase that turned into a foot pursuit. K-9 officer Astor ultimately tracked him to a house on Cothran Avenue where he was taken into custody.

“My hope is that the arrest of Mr. Harper will begin the process for seeing justice fulfilled for the victim’s family and will hopefully give them a sense of closure as they continue to grieve the loss of their loved one,” said Greenville Sheriff Hobart Lewis.