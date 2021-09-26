Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run that killed SC bicyclist

The woman allegedly hit the bicyclist and left the rider to die on Saturday morning.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A 25-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the death of a bicyclist who was struck and killed on a South Carolina road on Saturday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Samantha Rodriguez from Taylors was arrested on Sunday just before noon for a crash that happened a day earlier on S.C. Highway 183 near Montgomery Avenue.

Investigators believe Rodriguez was traveling north on S.C. 183 around 2:45 a.m. when she hit the bicyclist who died. The highway patrol put out an alert for a suspect in a white vehicle with possible damage to the left front hood and fender.