Greenville Sheriff's Office releases progress update for K-9 shot multiple times

Nikos was allegedly shot after a standoff where the suspect shot his own mother.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County Sheriff's Office officials have released new details regarding the recovery of a K-9 deputy that was shot multiple times on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said that Nikos underwent surgery on Friday adding that his prognosis was "very good."

"The vets and staff at Upstate Veterinary Specialties have been absolutely remarkable and they expressed their sincere optimism for Nikos' strong recovery," the sheriff's office said.

Greenville Sheriff Hobart Lewis, on Thursday, said that Nikos was shot after an hours-long standoff between deputies and 44-year-old Anthony Shay Hawthorne. Authorities said the standoff began when Hawthorne shot his own mother.

"Nikos did his job and bravely addressed an armed subject who was wanted for attempting to kill someone by shooting at them multiple times," the sheriff's office said in a later statement. "Nikos put his own life on the line in an attempt to get the man in custody and while doing so was shot multiple times by the suspect."

The Associated Press said previously that Nikos was shot in the head and the paw.

Hawthorne was ultimately taken to the hospital for treatment of dog bite injuries. The Associated Press reports he has been charged with attempted murder, cruelty to a police dog, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Now, as Nikos recovers, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office is thanking the public for their support.