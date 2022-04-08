Man robs South Carolina bank, recognized at strip club a short time later

He was arrested in Greenville and will be brought to Greenwood to face charges.

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A suspect in a bank robbery was captured after he was recognized a short time later at a strip club in South Carolina's Upstate region, authorities said.

The 50-year-old man is suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo bank branch in Greenwood on Wednesday, The Index-Journal reported.

The man slipped a bank teller a note stating his intention to rob the bank, Greenwood police Officer Jonathan Link said. He was given an undisclosed amount of money.

He then decided to visit a strip club in Greenville, where someone recognized him, Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.