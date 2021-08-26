'Pray for the victim': Greenwood Police arrest woman for attempted murder after shooting

The victim, another woman, is in critical condition, police said.

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A 30-year-old South Carolina woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an apartment complex shooting in Greenwood on Thursday.

Police in the town reported around 2 p.m. that they were working an "active shooting at the Twin Oaks Apartments that left a female victim in critical condition.

Just before 6 p.m., the department announced the arrest of Keela Rochelle Stoudemire of Clinton, adding that she was facing both an attempted murder charge and a count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

However, the department cautioned those charges could be upgraded as the investigation continues.