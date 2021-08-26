'Pray for the victim': Greenwood Police arrest woman for attempted murder after shooting

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A 30-year-old South Carolina woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an apartment complex shooting in Greenwood on Thursday.
Police in the town reported around 2 p.m. that they were working an "active shooting at the Twin Oaks Apartments that left a female victim in critical condition.
Just before 6 p.m., the department announced the arrest of Keela Rochelle Stoudemire of Clinton, adding that she was facing both an attempted murder charge and a count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
However, the department cautioned those charges could be upgraded as the investigation continues.
At this point, authorities haven't said what led up to the shooting nor have they identified the victim.