Defense rests in Greg Leon murder trial

Leon is being tried in Lexington County Court for the shooting death of his wife's lover in 2016

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The defense has rested its case in the trial of Greg Leon, the Lexington County restaurant owner accused killing of his wife's lover on Valentine's Day 2016.

Leon is on trial at the Lexington County Courthouse. He has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of Arturo Bravo Santos.

After the defense rested, Prosecutor Rick Hubbard asked to call a rebuttal witness before closing arguments can begin.

The trial of the local restaurateur began on June 20 with the first witnesses called in the case. Defense attorney Jack Swerling is representing the 55-year-old Leon, who admitted to killing the 28-year-old Santos, but said it was in self-defense.

Before the trial, Leon was charged by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with allegedly providing false testimony while SLED was questioning persons related to the case between December 2019 and February 2022.

On June 26, Judge Walton McLeod called a two-day recess after the prosecution rested so attorneys on both sides could work out a legal issue. On June 29, after denying the defense team's motion for a mistrial, Leon took the stand to testify in his own defense.

Leon told the jury he thought his wife may have been involved in drugs and didn't come to the crime scene that night intending to kill anyone. He said he heard his wife screaming inside a vehicle and then saw Santos, who he claimed threatened him.

The prosecution, however, said Leon knew about his wife's affair and had been tracking her for months with a device he installed in her vehicle. They argue he went to the location that night to kill her.