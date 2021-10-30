Man arrested after shooting inside South Carolina grocery store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Authorities say one person has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting inside a North Charleston Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Friday night.
The shooting happened at 8780 Rivers Avenue, also known as Otranto Plaza. According to police, 34-year-old Jerrold Cooper Jr. entered a store, identified by multiple Charleston area media outlets as the Piggly Wiggly, searching for his girlfriend.
He then began shooting. Police haven't said who was struck but did confirm a death. It's unclear at this time who the victim was or whether that person was a target or an innocent bystander. A spokesperson for the North Charleston Police Department said that is still under investigation.
North Charleston Police announced Cooper's arrest on Saturday morning. Police said he faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.