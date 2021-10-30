Man arrested after shooting inside South Carolina grocery store

One person died in the shooting. Police haven't said if the victim was a target or a bystander.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Authorities say one person has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting inside a North Charleston Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Friday night.

The shooting happened at 8780 Rivers Avenue, also known as Otranto Plaza. According to police, 34-year-old Jerrold Cooper Jr. entered a store, identified by multiple Charleston area media outlets as the Piggly Wiggly, searching for his girlfriend.

He then began shooting. Police haven't said who was struck but did confirm a death. It's unclear at this time who the victim was or whether that person was a target or an innocent bystander. A spokesperson for the North Charleston Police Department said that is still under investigation.