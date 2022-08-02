Court docs: Boyfriend charged in baby's death tells police he 'accidentally did the wrong thing'

Alex John Radulovic, 23, was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of child abuse of the first degree, the Kent County Prosecutor's Office says.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has announced charges against a man in connection to the death of a 1-year-old boy he was caring for.

Alex John Radulovic, 23, was responsible for the child's care at the time of the incident. He's since been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of child abuse of the first degree, the Kent County Prosecutor's Office says. If convicted, both are punishable by life in prison.

According to court documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE, police and medical personnel were called to the apartments at 50 West St. SW to a report of a 1-year-old child not breathing on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Court documents say Radulovic carried the child out to the ambulance and told police he lived with the child's mother but wasn't related to the child.

Radulovic told detectives the child's mother was at work at the time.

The child died at the hospital and appeared to have bruising/marks on his face, chest and back.

Police say GRPD detectives, Forensic Services Technicians and personnel from Child Protective Services were called in to investigate.

The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office determined the child died from head trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 1-year-old Alexander Butler.

During a police interview, detectives said Radulovic made multiple conflicting statements about what happened that morning, but eventually said "I got upset and accidentally did the wrong thing."

He told investigators he was irritated at the child's fussiness and slammed the boy onto the ground two or three times before the baby became unresponsive.

Radulovic was arraigned in court on Tuesday where he was denied bond.

Radulovic's attorney says that he struggles with mental health issues and is requesting counseling and treatment for the mental health disorders.

He's due in court later this month.

