Greensboro police said Monica Marcus got on her daughter's school bus and told her to fight two other students on the bus.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A mother is charged after getting on a Guilford County school bus and telling her daughter to fight other students, Greensboro police say.

An officer was notified of a disorder on a school bus, found the bus where the incident occurred, and interviewed the bus driver.

The bus driver said several girls were in an argument before arriving at the Cardinal Apartments on Oak Ridge Road. Once the bus stopped, a parent standing by tried to get on the bus.

The parent, identified as Monica Marcus, walked on the bus, met her daughter near the back, and told her daughter to fight another student on the bus.

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke with the mother to get her side of the story.

Marcus said she received a call from her daughter and heard a bunch of chaos in the background. Marcus said she went on the bus because she claimed she saw what looked like her daughter being jumped by a group of students. Marcus said she didn’t put her hands on any child but hers.

“I was just being a mom. Concerned for her child. Any mother would protect her child. I just don’t want to be labeled for my actions for putting my child first," GCS parent Marcus said.

A total of three students started fighting. The driver did not call 911 but notified Guilford County Schools (GCS) transportation requesting assistance.

GCS contacted the Northwest Middle School School Resource Officer (SRO) for assistance. The SRO responded but the fight was over before they could arrive.

Marcus was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Guilford County Schools have since released the following statement regarding the incident.

GCS and law enforcement officials are investigating an incident in which a parent of a Kernodle Middle student entered a bus at a bus stop where her child was fighting another student. The bus driver intervened, and the fight was quickly stopped. The parent did not become involved in the fight. We’re grateful to the bus driver who followed GCS procedures and law enforcement who helped to keep students safe. This type of behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

This investigation is ongoing.

