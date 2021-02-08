44-year-old Ryan Carlton was sentenced to 2 years with the Maine Department of Corrections and one year of probation for assault, animal cruelty, and theft

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — A Guilford man convicted of assaulting a corrections officer and killing his dad's cat was sentenced Monday at the Piscataquis County Courthouse.

44-year-old Ryan Carlton was sentenced to two years with the Maine Department of Corrections and one year of probation for the assault, animal cruelty, theft, criminal mischief, and violating his bail.

During the sentencing, a 40-year veteran with the Piscataquis County Corrections Department Allan Wintle said it was the first time he had ever spoken out in court about the negative and dangerous demeanor of an inmate but felt he needed to do it about Carleton.

Carleton himself spoke to the judge saying he would be appealing the conviction and the only reason for his misbehavior in jail, which included throwing urine and feces at corrections officers, was because he was falsely accused.

Piscataquis County Assistant D.A. Chris Almy said that Carleton also needed some help with mental health issues and sentencing him to the Maine Department of Corrections might help with that.

In the end, the judge agreed with Almy and sentenced him to Maine D.O.C.

"Mr. Carleton‘s conduct shows that he was not just a person who would smash in the head of a kitty cat with a frying pan but he is also going to be dangerous in the jail and we’re concerned that he would be dangerous in the community," said Almy. "So hopefully this sentence will deter future conduct on his part."

One of the conditions the judge also imposed upon Carleton’s release will be no contact with his parents unless they eventually have a change of heart.

Almy said the nine months that Carleton has already served will come off of his two-year sentence.