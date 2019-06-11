LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Sheriff's Department has charged a 15-year-old female Pine Ridge Middle School student with threatening students.

Deputies determined she spoke of bringing a gun to school and shooting another student.

A Lexington County deputy interviewed the student at her home Tuesday evening before releasing her to the custody of her mother.

The student, whose name is not being released because she is under the age of 18, will appear in Lexington County family Court at a later date.