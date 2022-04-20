'It scares the devil out of me': Sheriff Leon Lott fears more young people will die because of guns

The Richland County Sheriff says gun-related crimes are increasing in his jurisdiction.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are pleading with the community to stand together as gun-related crimes continue to increase. This week alone, News 19 reported multiple young people shot and killed in separate incidents.

West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott sat down with News 19, as we asked how theses guns are getting onto our streets.

Sheriff Lott said the number of guns on our streets continues to grow.

“What’s increased is the number of kids with guns, and the fact they are using these guns, that’s what has increased," Lott said. “It scares the devil out of me. Almost every day we have a shooting.”

Lott said guns are being stolen to commit crimes, and they’re being stolen from unlocked cars.

“We have young people going through neighborhoods, just opening the door and getting a gun out, that’s how most of them are ending up on the street," Lott said.

West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce agrees, saying in 83% of the car thefts in March, the car was unlocked.

“I can’t tell you how many reports I get of car break-ins that get their guns stolen from leaving it in their vehicle," Boyce said.

Boyce is pleading people to keep valuables locked inside their homes. "Do not leave your firearms in your cars.”

Lott said educating children is how we’ll save lives.

“Conflict resolution isn’t being taught anymore," Lott said. "What’s being taught is that, any problem you’ve got, you solve it with it a gun.”